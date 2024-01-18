PMO tried to reduce states’ share in taxes from 42 to 33 per cent

Dr Reddy, however, refused to cede any ground and explained the FC’s rationale in recommending raising the states’ share to 42 per cent — finally telling the bureaucrat, as Subrahmanyan recalled, “Appa (brother), go and tell your boss that he has no choice”.

Having failed to convince Dr Reddy to review and revise the recommendation, the PM made a virtue of necessity and tried to corner credit for raising the share of the states to 42 per cent. The PM told Parliament in February 2015 that though members of the FC were divided on the issue, he had prevailed because states needed to have resources.

A few other damning claims made by Subrahmanyan, the report lists, are the following:

1. The Union budget for 2015-16 was finalised in two days by four bureaucrats sitting in a conference room at the NITI Aayog.

2. Union and state budgets are subjected to accounting tricks and even fraud, and fudging to hide the real picture

3. There are ‘layers and layers of attempts to cover the truth’ in the budget papers and a Hindenburg-like research would unravel the truth

4. Thwarted by the 14th FC, the Union government resorted to imposing central cess and surcharges which are not required to be shared with the states.

Truly enough, while central cess and surcharges comprised 8.6 per cent of the Union government’s gross revenue in 2010-11, it had gone up to 28 per cent in 2022.