'Black Paper' on Anyay Kaal (2014–2024)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled a "black paper" the morning of 8 February, titled '10 Saal Anyay Kaal: 2014–2024 (10 Years of Injustice/Lawlessness)' scrutinising the Narendra Modi government's shortcomings since 2014.

The Congress publication just precedes the anticipated presentation of a white paper from the NDA government today, mentioned by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the interim Budget Session of Parliament. on Thursday, 8 February.

As per a report in the Deccan Herald, Kharge highlighted the BJP's alleged neglect of states governed by the Congress in his address while presenting the paper. He also emphasised that the Central government tends to merely release funds, when it does, without ensuring their effective utilisation.

Kharge highlighted the surge in inflation over the past decade as well.

Slamming the BJP for repeatedly dredging up the previous Congress-led government's historical records, Kharge say those do not alter the current realities and the shortcomings of the current regime: