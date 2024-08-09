India can become superpower in 2 years if we prioritise nation over religion: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said India can become the third largest superpower in the next two years if the people of the country prioritise nation over caste or religion.

Adityanath was speaking at the Veeron Ko Naman programme to mark the centenary celebration of the Kakori train action, an important landmark in India’s freedom movement.

"India is going to become the third largest superpower in the next two years, but this can happen only when our priority is not our caste or religion, but the nation," Adityanath said. "We have to think about how we can establish India as a powerful nation. If we perform our duties today, then there is no reason why India should not progress."

The chief minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the country on the path of development in the last 10 years. To establish an egalitarian society, "we will have to move forward on values like Vocal for Local", he said. "No power in the world can stop India. This is the time, the right time."

Saluting the revolutionaries who took part in the Kakori train action, Adityanath said the country gained Independence thanks to the sacrifices made by them and other freedom fighters.