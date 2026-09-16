India can show how AI delivers social and developmental gains, says Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has identified India as a key example of how artificial intelligence can be deployed rapidly for social and developmental benefit, even as he warned that the world may not be prepared for the scale and speed of the technology’s advance.

Describing AI as possessing a “stunning set of capabilities”, Gates said India could demonstrate how its benefits could be delivered as quickly as possible.

In an interview with NDTV, the billionaire philanthropist said AI was fundamentally different from earlier technological revolutions such as the personal computer and the internet, both of which he helped shape during his years at Microsoft.

Gates cautioned against assuming that the effects of AI would be as easy to manage as those of previous technologies. Its wide-ranging capabilities and rapid development had forced even a long-standing advocate of innovation to question whether its advance should be slowed to give societies more time to prepare, he said.

“If we could slow things down, I think we should consider that because of this need to get ready for such a rapid change,” Gates said.