India capable of launching more interplanetary missions, says ISRO chairman

"As far as we are concerned, not just the soft landing, but the entire aspects of the Chandrayaan-3 were 100 per cent successful. The entire country is proud of it and extending support to us," he said.

An elated Somnath said he and his colleagues were happy and proud to be part of the great achievement of the ISRO and requested people to continue their support in their future endeavours.

"We are capable to travel more to moon, mars or venus...But, we have to enhance our confidence for that...besides that there should be more investment as well," he said.

Our space sector should be expanded further contributing to the overall progress of the country and that is the objective of ISRO, he said.

Asked about Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, Somnath said the satellite is ready and reached Sriharikota.