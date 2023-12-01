India, China agree to hold next round of military talks at the earliest

India and China on Thursday, 29 November held "constructive" diplomatic talks on proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh, but there was no clear indications of any major breakthrough.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides decided to hold the next round of senior commanders' meeting at the earliest to achieve the "objective" and that it was agreed on the need to ensure a stable situation on the ground and avoid any untoward incident.

It said the two sides reviewed the situation and engaged in an "open, constructive and in-depth" discussion on proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh.

The virtual talks took place under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, led the Indian delegation. The Chinese team was headed by the director-general, boundary and oceanic affairs in the Chinese foreign ministry.

"The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas, and engaged in an open, constructive and in-depth discussion of proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh," the MEA said in a statement.