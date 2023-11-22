India deports 7 Bangladeshi nationals through Assam border

At least seven Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors and two women, were deported back to their country through the India-Bangladesh international border at Assam's Karimganj district, officials said.

All of them entered India from a location close to Agartala in Tripura, according to officials with the Border Security Force (BSF), and they were detained in Assam while on the way to Delhi.

"One of them was arrested a few years ago in the Sivasagar district, while six others were nabbed in Karimganj. Following the arrests, the court ordered their transfer to Goalpara's Matia Transit Camp," an official said on Tuesday.

The persons identified as Sahida Begum, Abdul Wadud Mandal, Babul Sardar, Sarmin Begum, her three minor sons Ismail Sheikh, Shakil Sheikh and Shakib Sheikh.