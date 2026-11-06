India's forex reserves drop by USD 2.69 bn to USD 717 bn

Forex reserves fall $2.691 billion to $717.056 billion, extending the decline from September's record high.

RBI's dollar sales to defend the rupee and deployment of FCNR(B) resources contribute to the drawdown.

Rupee rebounds on 6 November as crude prices ease and foreign investment flows return.

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.691 billion to $717.056 billion in the week ended 30 October, extending a downward trend as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to use its dollar reserves to contain pressure on the rupee.

The latest decline follows a fall of $1.269 billion in the preceding week, when the reserves stood at $719.748 billion. The country's forex kitty has shed nearly $68.65 billion since touching an all-time high of $785.706 billion in the week ended 4 September.

The sustained drawdown comes amid pressure on the Indian currency, which has faced depreciation risks from foreign investor outflows, elevated crude oil prices and persistent demand for dollars. The RBI has been selling dollars in the foreign exchange market to support the rupee and curb excessive volatility. While such intervention helps meet dollar demand and prevent disorderly movements in the exchange rate, it also draws down the country's foreign currency assets.

The central bank's intervention has become an important part of its efforts to shore up the rupee, particularly as capital outflows and a higher import bill have added to the demand for dollars. Experts have also attributed the decline in reserves to the deployment of funds mobilised through the special foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposit swap facility.