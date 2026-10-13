Rupee gains 82 paise to 94.96 against dollar as RBI measures support recovery

The rupee strengthened 82 paise to 94.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, extending Monday’s sharp recovery

Traders said RBI measures to ease spot dollar demand and restrict speculative forex positions supported the currency

Domestic equities advanced as the dollar and crude oil weakened, despite continued foreign fund selling and higher retail inflation

The rupee appreciated 82 paise to 94.96 against the US dollar in early trading on Tuesday, extending its recovery as Reserve Bank of India measures helped ease immediate demand for dollars and curb speculative positions in the foreign exchange market.

The currency opened at 95.53 at the interbank foreign exchange market before strengthening to 94.96. It had closed at 95.78 on Monday after gaining 93 paise, its biggest single day rise in more than six months.

Forex traders attributed the improvement to measures including a dedicated dollar window for oil marketing companies through designated banks and increased costs for certain foreign exchange hedging transactions. These steps are expected to reduce demand for dollars in the spot market and discourage speculative bets against the rupee.