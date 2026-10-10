RBI opens dollar window for oil companies, tightens forex rules as rupee weakens

RBI will meet the entire daily dollar requirements of Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL through a special window from 12 October.

Tighter currency-derivative rules include restrictions on rebooking cancelled contracts and a lower threshold for transactions without establishing underlying exposure.

The measures seek to ease pressure on the rupee by redirecting oil companies’ dollar demand and strengthening discipline in the foreign exchange market.

The Reserve Bank of India on Saturday announced a special facility to meet the entire daily dollar requirements of three state-run oil marketing companies, alongside tighter foreign exchange trading rules, as the rupee faces sustained pressure.

The window will cover Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation. RBI will sell US dollars to the companies through designated banks from Monday, 12 October, with the facility remaining available until further notice.

The announcement follows the rupee’s close at 96.71 against the dollar on Friday, amid persistent geopolitical and global economic uncertainty.

Oil companies need dollars to pay for crude imports, making them a significant source of demand for the US currency. Providing a separate supply channel is intended to shift that demand away from the regular spot market, where currencies are bought and sold for immediate settlement. This could ease pressure on the rupee and reduce volatility.