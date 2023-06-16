India-Guyana economic relations to strengthen

In a bid to accelerate the pace of economic development between India and Guyana, an India/Guyana Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) has been launched in Guyana. The chamber has been jointly inaugurated by the Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his recent visit to Guyana and Guyanese President, Dr Irfaan Ali, at a business roundtable in George Town, Guyana.

Aimed at intensifying private sector participation in infrastructure projects and business development, IGCC will work towards strengthening the investment and trade potential between Guyana and India. This has been introduced to promote technology transfer, cultural ties, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability between the two countries.

Former cricketer Mr Ramnaresh Sarwan has been named as the President of the India/Guyana Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Steven Jacobs, Kalamazad Ibrahim and David Fernandes are the senior vice presidents, while banker Shaleeza Shaw is the treasurer. Founder and President of Texila American University Consortium Saju Bhaskar is the secretary, and Ekaa Hrim Earth Resources Management Operations Director Sreebala Kumar is the joint secretary.