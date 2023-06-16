India-Guyana economic relations to strengthen
Dr S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, inaugurated the India-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, at a business roundtable attended by Guyanese President, Dr Irfaan Ali
In a bid to accelerate the pace of economic development between India and Guyana, an India/Guyana Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) has been launched in Guyana. The chamber has been jointly inaugurated by the Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his recent visit to Guyana and Guyanese President, Dr Irfaan Ali, at a business roundtable in George Town, Guyana.
Aimed at intensifying private sector participation in infrastructure projects and business development, IGCC will work towards strengthening the investment and trade potential between Guyana and India. This has been introduced to promote technology transfer, cultural ties, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability between the two countries.
Former cricketer Mr Ramnaresh Sarwan has been named as the President of the India/Guyana Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Steven Jacobs, Kalamazad Ibrahim and David Fernandes are the senior vice presidents, while banker Shaleeza Shaw is the treasurer. Founder and President of Texila American University Consortium Saju Bhaskar is the secretary, and Ekaa Hrim Earth Resources Management Operations Director Sreebala Kumar is the joint secretary.
Speaking at the event, Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said: "India hopes to work with Guyana as a key development partner in its initiatives to diversify its economy beyond the oil and gas industry. The key focus areas of IGCC will be agriculture, energy, health and pharmaceutical, defence cooperation, human resource development, innovation and infra development, where both countries can forge strategic partnerships."
Sharing his views, the Former captain of the West Indies Cricket Team and President of the India/Guyana Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) said: "I am deeply honoured and truly excited to be selected as the inaugural president of this new body. Given where Guyana is headed, and the history that we have shared together with India, having a relationship with India provides a lot more businesses to know about Guyana. We just want to ensure that every Guyanese is opened to as many opportunities, and also give the businesses in India opportunities as well."
The new Chamber of Commerce is also committed to developing a community that will be built on the strengths of shared values and mutual respect and will prioritize ethical and responsible business practices while providing solutions and addressing the urgent problems that communities and businesses in Guyana and India are facing.
