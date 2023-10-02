India has strayed from Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of love, tolerance: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that the country had strayed from the ideal of love, compassion and tolerance espoused by Mahatma Gandhi but hoped that, sooner or later, people will reclaim the India he envisaged.

“Today, as we remember Gandhiji, one is painfully aware of how far this country has strayed from the ideals of love, compassion and tolerance that he laid his life down for,” Mufti posted on X.