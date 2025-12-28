No country for Christians either

This is what December looked like for Christians in India.

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Hindu zealots gathered outside a church to chant the Hanuman Chalisa on Christmas eve. In Ghaziabad, Pastor Raju Sadasivam and his wife were cornered on camera by Satyanishth Arya, known for his rabid videos, and aggressively questioned about Jesus.

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a group of Hindutva vandals ripped through a mall that was open during a statewide bandh announced by Hindu groups to protest alleged religious conversions. Decorations were destroyed, employees were asked to show their identity cards and non-Hindus were threatened.

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, a Christmas celebration at a government-run hotel on the banks of the Ganga was scrapped after Hindu groups claimed it offended religious sentiments in the ‘holy city’.

In Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, Bajrang Dal militants accused Christian women wearing Santa hats of proselytisation in a public place and forced them to leave. The video went viral. Teenagers caught wearing Santa caps were also heckled and humiliated.

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, street vendors selling Santa hats and Christmas accessories were threatened by men proclaiming a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ was no place for such activities.

In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a viral video captured a visually impaired woman being publicly abused and physically harassed by city BJP vice-president Anju Bhargava during a Christmas programme.

In Jhabua, the police blocked four Catholic parishes from holding Christmas carol programmes by refusing to accept applications, forcing the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore Bench to step in to uphold the diocese’s rights.

In Kerala, young carollers were attacked and several schools knuckled under the Sangh’s instructions and cancelled X-mas celebrations.

In Assam, members of the Bajrang Dal vandalised St Mary’s School in Nalbari’s Panigaon village, setting Christmas decorations on fire and shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The list is as long as it is distressing.