India isn't Meta's first child safety row, but may be its most serious yet

At first glance, a recent BBC Eye investigation appears to suggest that India has become the latest hotspot for Instagram advertisements allegedly promoting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The Indian government has responded swiftly, with the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) preparing to summon Meta after the broadcaster found that Instagram had carried paid advertisements directing users to illegal content.

India is Meta's single largest market by users. Facebook has more than 375 million users in the country, while Instagram is estimated to have well over 400 million monthly active users, making it the platform's biggest audience globally. India has also become a key driver of Meta's advertising business as brands shift spending to digital platforms, even though advertising rates remain lower than in mature markets such as the US and Europe.

The scale of the Indian market also presents unique challenges. Content moderation must contend with dozens of languages, regional dialects and coded expressions that evolve rapidly to evade detection. Researchers and digital rights groups have long argued that global platforms have invested less in moderation for non-English languages than for English, leaving enforcement gaps that can be exploited by bad actors. Meta has said it has expanded its use of artificial intelligence and local-language reviewers, but critics maintain that enforcement remains inconsistent.

But the controversy is better understood as the latest chapter in Meta's long and troubled history of dealing with child safety on its platforms — one that has repeatedly triggered investigations, lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny across the world.