India launches anti-dumping probe into nylon chip imports from China, Russia

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the investigation arm of the Commerce Ministry, has initiated an anti-dumping probe into imports of nylon chips and granules from China and Russia, following a complaint by a domestic manufacturer alleging injury to the Indian industry.

The investigation covers imports of Nylon 6 Chips and Granules with relative viscosity below 3, a key raw material used in the textiles sector, among other applications.

According to the DGTR notification, the application has been filed by Gujarat Polyfilms, which has alleged that the product is being exported to India from the two countries at dumped prices, adversely impacting domestic producers in terms of price undercutting, reduced profitability and loss of market share.

“The applicant has claimed that the dumping of Nylon 6 Chips and Granules with relative viscosity below 3 is impacting the domestic industry,” the DGTR said in its notice initiating the probe.

Scope of the investigation

The authority will examine: