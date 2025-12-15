India floats quick-fix trade pact with Mexico as tariff wall looms

India has proposed a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with Mexico in an attempt to cushion domestic exporters from a looming wall of import tariffs imposed by the Latin American country, a senior government official said on Monday.

Mexico has decided to levy sharply higher import duties — ranging from about 5 per cent to as much as 50 per cent — on a wide swathe of goods from countries with which it does not have free trade agreements. The move covers roughly 1,463 tariff lines and affects exporters from India, China, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia.

Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India is already engaged with Mexico to find a way around the tariff shock. “Technical-level talks are on. The only fast way forward is to try to get a preferential trade agreement, because an FTA will take a lot of time,” Agrawal told reporters. “We are trying to see what can be a good way forward.”

In trade-policy terms, a PTA is essentially the quicker, slimmer cousin of a full-fledged free trade agreement. While FTAs typically slash or eliminate duties across a broad range of goods, PTAs limit concessions to a smaller basket — faster to negotiate, if less ambitious.

There is little scope for legal challenge, either. Trading partners cannot contest Mexico’s tariff hike at the World Trade Organisation, as the duties fall within the country’s bound rates and are therefore WTO-compliant. Agrawal also stressed that India was not the principal target of the move.

“We have proposed a PTA because it’s a WTO-compatible way forward,” he said. “We can seek concessions required for Indian supply chains and, in return, offer Mexico concessions in areas where they have export interests in India.”