Mexico hits India with tariffs in bid to align with US pressure on China

Mexico’s approval of sweeping tariff hikes on imports from countries without a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) marks one of the most consequential shifts in its trade posture in decades, placing India among the hardest-hit economies and signalling a broader geopolitical realignment.

Beginning on 1 January 2026, Mexico will impose tariffs ranging from 5 to 50 per cent across more than 1,460 product categories. While the new regime affects all non-FTA countries, its impact is particularly acute for India, China, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and the UAE.

While China will be the most affected exporter, India, Mexico’s ninth-largest trading partner, also stands to lose substantial market share across key industrial sectors.

The legislative package, introduced in September by President Claudia Sheinbaum and approved by both chambers of Congress, is anchored in a political, economic and strategic calculation that extends well beyond Mexico’s borders.

Mexico News Daily reported that the tariff overhaul spans major sectors such as automobiles, auto components, plastics, toys, textiles, furniture, clothing, aluminium and glass. The government expects the higher duties to yield roughly USD 3.8 billion a year in additional revenue, while reducing reliance on Asian imports.

According to Mexican diplomat Horacio Saavedra as quoted by La Silla Rota, the tariff measure amounts to “an alignment with US trade policy” and responds to “shared concern” in Mexico and the United States about practices that have undermined domestic industries, particularly in textiles, clothing and certain manufacturing segments.

Behind the policy lies a clear effort to contain the influx of cheap Chinese goods. China’s trade surplus with Mexico exceeds USD 100 billion, and local manufacturers have long argued that they cannot compete with subsidised Chinese products. The challenge has deepened with the rise of Chinese firms establishing nominal operations in Mexico to re-export into the United States, a practice Washington has taken increasing aim at.