India lets out Kashmir separatist leader from house arrest

What did Farooq say after this release?

"All my rights and liberties were curtailed... we are not so-called separatists or peace-disrupters but realist resolution-seekers," 50-year-old Farooq told thousands of worshippers at the mosque.

Farooq's residence, located just down the street of the Jamia Masjid, is where he spent his house arrest sentence. Farooq was detained by Indian authorities in 2019, a day before Delhi revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir's autonomous status.

"This period of my house arrest and separation from my people has been the most painful for me since my father's death," Farooq said at the mosque, while calling for the freedom of "numerous political prisoners."

"One part of Kashmir is with India and other two parts are with Pakistan and China and we believe that it will be complete after all the three parts are merged," Farooq said.