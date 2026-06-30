India likely to receive below-normal rainfall in July: IMD

India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall in July, with the monthly average rainfall expected to be 94 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday in its monthly forecast.

The weather department said the LPA rainfall over the country for July, based on the 1971–2020 period, is about 280.4 mm.

LPA refers to the average rainfall recorded over a particular region during a specified period, such as a month or a season, over a long-term reference period, typically spanning 30 to 50 years. Rainfall between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of the LPA is generally considered normal.

According to the IMD, some parts of northwest and northeast India, east-central India and the eastern peninsular region are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during July. However, most other parts of the country are expected to witness below-normal precipitation.

"During July, below-normal rainfall is likely across most parts of the country except some areas of northwest and northeast India, east-central India and the eastern peninsular region where normal to above-normal rainfall is likely," Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the IMD, said in a statement.