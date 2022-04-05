India lost 39 tigers so far this year, MP tops with 14 deaths

Of the three tigers who died in the last four days, two were found dead in Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) district and the third in Balaghat. A senior officer in STR said the carcass of a female cub, aged around 5-6 months, was spotted by a forest patrol in Mogra area of Pachmarhi range on Saturday. The officer said that there were multiple injuries on her body, suggesting a possible attack by an adult tiger.



Another tiger aged around eight years was found severely injured and gasping for breath. Wildlife vets tranquilised and took it for treatment, but it could not survive. "The tiger died in the cage while being taken for treatment.



"Both the tigers died due to territorial fights with another tiger," the officer said.



The death count of tigers in Madhya Pradesh remained higher than other states despite the state government spending a handsome amount of money every year for conservation, security and monitoring. As per the state government report, around Rs 28.30 lakh was spent during 2018-19, while this amount was Rs 22.49 lakh in 2019-20. Similarly, the state government spent Rs 26.42 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh in the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.