INDIA MPs' delegation meets Prez over Manipur, Kharge says PM avoiding Parliament

“The situation in Manipur has reached a critical point in the last few weeks, witnessing a complete breakdown of law and order. The shocking viral video that surfaced online has left the nation in shell shock, and it is evident that the state administration and police have failed to address the matter promptly. The delayed response of over two months to take cognisance and apprehend the accused has compounded the severity of the issue. Subsequently, it has come to light that the said incident is only one of the several cases of atrocities against women,” the memorandum read.

It further said that a delegation of 21 MPs from INDIA parties visited the violence-affected areas in Manipur on July 29-30, 2023, conveying the message of solidarity with the people of Manipur and assessing the ground reality.

“The delegation, consisting of 21, experienced and sensitive Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, witnessed the extreme devastation and hardships faced by the people, including women and children, and apprised the country of the grim and concerning situation in the state. The delegation also called upon the Governor, Manipur, to apprise her of the ground realities, and submitted a memorandum,” it said.