Government orders review of VIP flying rules after Baramati crash

The government has launched a comprehensive review of rules governing VIP air travel in the wake of last month’s fatal crash in Baramati that claimed five lives, including Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, officials familiar with the matter said.

Hindustan Times reported that the move marks the latest in a series of regulatory steps triggered by the 28 January accident involving a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures. An order examining aircraft deployed for VIP transport was issued last week, according to one official, who said the exercise is intended to identify potential shortcomings in operational standards among operators carrying government-designated dignitaries.

The review follows a recent decision by the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) to conduct phased special audits of all non-scheduled operators, starting with the larger companies in the sector. The regulator has also initiated a dedicated audit of VSR Ventures.

A second official confirmed that the reassessment covers flights undertaken for individuals formally classified as VIPs by the Government of India.

Regulatory observations in recent months have highlighted instances of aircraft operating below prescribed weather minima, particularly at uncontrolled airfields. In some cases, officials said, landings were completed despite poor visibility conditions.

Under aviation rules, continuing an approach when visibility or cloud ceiling falls below authorised limits — whether under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) or Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) — constitutes operating below minima.

Uncontrolled airports, which lack instrument approach procedures and air traffic control services, generally require a minimum visibility of 5km and are used frequently for VIP travel, especially during election periods.