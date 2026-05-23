Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, by 87-91 paise per litre

The latest round of fuel price hikes has sharpened questions over whether the government deliberately held back increases during the recent Assembly elections even as it reassured the country that energy supplies remained adequate amid the West Asia conflict.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Saturday, 23 May — the third increase in less than 10 days — taking the cumulative rise since 15 May to nearly Rs 5 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol became dearer by 87 paise, rising from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre, while diesel went up by 91 paise from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49.

State-owned oil marketing companies began revising prices on 15 May, citing elevated global energy costs triggered by tensions in West Asia. That day saw a steep Rs 3-per-litre increase, followed by another 90 paise rise on 19 May, and a further hike on Saturday.

The timing has inevitably drawn scrutiny. Through the election period in end-April, the government maintained that India had sufficient fuel supplies and that contingency arrangements were in place to manage disruptions arising from geopolitical instability. Ministers and officials repeatedly projected confidence, stressing stock adequacy and energy security.