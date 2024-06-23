India probably needs to go back to ballots: Dipankar Bhattacharya

Amid concerns raised by opposition parties over EVMs, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the country may probably have to go back to ballot papers.

In an interview with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters here, the CPI (ML) Liberation leader also raised concerns over the alleged "saffronisation" of education and the stock market "scam" driven by the exit polls.

Highlighting his concerns around the conduct of the 2024 general elections and the EVMs, Bhattacharya said the opposition had sought 100 per cent VVPAT counting in the elections, but it was turned down by the Supreme Court.

The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is an independent vote verification system which permits an elector to see whether his vote was cast correctly. The VVPAT generates a paper slip which can be viewed by the voter and the paper slip is kept in a sealed cover and can be opened in case of a dispute. However, all votes recorded on EVMs are not cross-verified with VVPAT — slips from five randomly selected polling stations per constituency are matched with the EVM count.

"The Election Commission also didn't agree. So I think now, at the end of the day, probably this country will have to go back to the ballots... That is my personal feeling," he said.

Bhattacharya said this is his party's stand, which was shared by many other parties, but added he couldn't be too sure about all the parties in the country.

"This has nothing to do with election results. Usually, these BJP people, they say that this is a loser's argument. Every time we lose an election, then we talk about EVM. That's not the case. After all, elections are all about transparency and trust of the people."