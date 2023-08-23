India readies for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

India was poised to make history as the first nation to land on the moon's south polar region on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chandrayaan-3, meaning "moon vehicle" in Hindi and Sanskrit, was expected to put down its Vikram lander on the lunar surface at 18:04 India time (12:34 GMT, 14:34 CET).

It comes just days after Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after losing control.