Chandrayaan-3's mission to lunar south pole: Expert explains Moon's many mysteries

As anticipation grows for India's planned Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing on Wednesday, an expert delves into the fascinating world of Moon exploration.

The Moon has captivated human curiosity for centuries, and with each new mission, we uncover more about its geological history, composition and potential for scientific discovery.

Dr. TV Venkateswaran, a scientist at Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and member of the public outreach committee of the Astronomical Society of India, answers key questions about the Moon's geological evolution, the significance of its south pole, the presence of water and ice, and India's ambitious plans for lunar exploration.