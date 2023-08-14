Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft undergoes another maneuver, comes even closer to Moon's surface

India's ambitious third Moon mission's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on Monday underwent another maneuver, bringing it even closer to the Lunar surface, ISRO said.

The national space agency headquartered here said the spacecraft has now achieved a "near-circular orbit" around the moon.

Post its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on August 5, following which two orbit reduction maneuvers were carried out on August 6 and 9.

"Orbit circularisation phase commences. Precise maneuver performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km," ISRO said in a tweet.

The next operation is planned for August 16, around 8:30 am, it said.