Chandrayaan-3's lander and Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter start talking to each other

India’s latest moon lander has established communication links with the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s orbiter that is circling the moon since 2019, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“Welcome, buddy!” said the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter to the lander that was carried by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft this year.

“Two-way communication between the two is established,” ISRO tweeted on Monday.

The space agency also said the Mission Operations Complex had now more routes to communicate with the lander.

In other words, the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter will be the backup communication channel for ISRO with the lander.