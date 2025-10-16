India reaffirms strong support to two-state solution to Palestine issue

India on Thursday reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the Palestine issue and said it will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a "durable and just peace" in the region.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar also said India has significant development cooperation with Palestine and it is committed to support its human resource development programmes and strengthen Palestinian institutions.

Jaishankar made the remarks during his delegation-level talks with Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty. The external affairs minister also appreciated Egypt's contribution in realising the Gaza peace plan, and especially referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi hosting the Sharm el-Sheikh summit for peace this week.

Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated President Sisi's invitation to him for the summit. India was represented at the summit by minister of state for external affairs K.V. Singh.

"We sincerely hope that the summit and its understandings will pave the way for a better future. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace in the region," Jaishankar said.