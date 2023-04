India rejects China's 'objection' to Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

India on Tuesday rejected China's "objection" to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, making it clear that the state is and will always remain an integral part of India.



A statement issued by external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese Official Spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."