India rejects former Japanese minister's criticism over bullet train delays

A former Japanese minister has blamed India for delays in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, accusing New Delhi of repeatedly failing to honour commitments and expressing concern over Japan's alleged exclusion from the project's signalling system.

Hideki Makihara, a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the responsibility for the delayed implementation of the high-speed rail project lay "entirely on the Indian side", despite Japan's financial and technological support.

In a social media post, Makihara, who said he had been involved with the project, criticised India's handling of the negotiations. "But what stood out in meetings and negotiations was the sheer recklessness of the Indian side, repeated over and over. They just don't keep promises, no matter what," he wrote in Japanese.

"Even if they make a promise, they flip it right away. They keep pushing their own self-interest. For the honour of all the Japanese folks who poured their hearts into this, I have to say it: I feel 100 per cent that the reason this hasn't moved forward is entirely on the Indian side."

Referring to the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Makihara said there had been no clear outcome on the Shinkansen project and alleged that Japan had been "excluded from the signal system, the key to safety".