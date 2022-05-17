India rejects resolution passed in Pak National Assembly on 'delimitation' exercise in J&K

Noting that the Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, he said that the entire territory of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has been, is and shall always remain an integral part of India, including the Indian territories under "Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation".



The delimitation exercise in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a democratic exercise based on the principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation.



It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India's internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda, Bagchi said.



Hitting out Pakistan, the MEA spokesperson further stated: "We reiterate that Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism; stop the grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL); refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of PoJKL; and vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation."