India reports 18,819 new coronavirus infections, 39 fatalities in last 24 hours

India logged 18,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day after a gap of 130 days, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,34,52,164, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active cases crossed the one lakh mark again after 122 days.

A total 18,819 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases increased to 1,04,555 comprising 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.55 per cent, the ministry said.