India reports 2,568 new Covid cases, 97 deaths

The recovery of 4,722 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,24,46,171. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.



Also in the same period, a total of 7,01,773 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.97 crore cumulative tests.



There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.46 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.37 per cent.