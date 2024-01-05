India reports 761 new Covid cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Friday recorded 761 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.

A dozen new fatalities — five from Kerala, four from Karnataka, two from Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh — were reported in the span of 24 hours, according to ministry data. On Thursday, two deaths were reported, one each from Kerala and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases further fell to 4,334 from Thursday's 4,423. As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases in India since the initial outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4.5 crore, while the death toll related to Covid cases has risen to a little over 5.33 lakh.

The new variant, JN.1 subvariant is a descendent of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case. Kerala and Karnataka continue to witness JN.1 variant cases, with other affected states being Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, and Haryana, as per the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).