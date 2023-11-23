India resumes e-visa service for Canadian nationals

Two months after suspending visa facility following a diplomatic spat with Canada triggered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that his government has intelligence linking New Delhi with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India on Wednesday said that it has resumed e-visa service for Canadian nationals.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, "Regarding e-visa, first of all it has nothing to do with the G20 meeting. What had happened was we had temporarily suspended visa issuance because the situation in Canada made it difficult for our diplomats... like going to office and doing the necessary work for processing visas.

"As the situation there has become more secure or relatively improved, I think we have found it possible for the visa services to progressively resume and you know, physical visas had started in many categories," the minister said.

"So, at that time itself we had said we will be looking at e-visas next. I think it was a logical consequence of that," he added.