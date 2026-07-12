India rolls back emergency gas rules as Hormuz shipping revival eases energy concerns

India has rolled back most provisions of its emergency natural gas supply regulations introduced during the recent West Asia conflict, following the restoration of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and signs of stability returning to global energy markets.

In an official notification, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, withdrawing key measures that had allowed the government to control the allocation of domestically produced natural gas and imported LNG based on a priority list of consumers.

The ministry said the regional situation had improved significantly, with a ceasefire holding, diplomatic discussions progressing and maritime movement through the strategic Strait of Hormuz gradually returning to normal. The resumption of shipping activity has helped ease concerns over possible disruptions to India's energy supplies.

The emergency regulations were introduced under the Essential Commodities Act after hostilities in West Asia disrupted LNG flows through the crucial waterway. The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran had forced some suppliers to declare force majeure and reroute cargoes, raising concerns over India's access to natural gas.