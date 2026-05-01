India-linked LNG ship drops anchor en route to Hormuz, delaying key transit

An India-linked LNG carrier that had been closely monitored for signs of a return to routine shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has anchored before making the crucial crossing, raising fresh concerns about stability in the region.

The vessel, Umm Al Ashtan, had departed from Dahej in Gujarat and was expected to pass through the Strait on Friday, 1 May, to load cargo in the Persian Gulf. Its scheduled transit had been widely viewed as a potential indicator that maritime operations in the strategically vital corridor were returning to normal after recent disruptions, The Hindu reported.

Instead, the ship has dropped anchor at Khor Fakkan, just outside the Strait, according to vessel tracking data from marinetraffic.com. The unexpected halt has cast doubt on assumptions that conditions had sufficiently stabilised for uninterrupted commercial movement.

During its journey, Umm Al Ashtan maintained a course closer to Oman rather than following the Iranian coastline, a route more commonly associated with established transit patterns in the area. The choice of route, combined with the subsequent anchoring, points to continued caution among shipping operators navigating the region.