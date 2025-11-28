India seals Rs 7,995 cr deal with US for Navy's MH-60R Seahawk fleet support

India sealed a Rs 7,995 crore deal with the US as part of "follow on support" package for the Indian Navy's fleet of 24 Seahawk helicopters for five years.

The signing of the contract came amid some straining in ties between the two countries after US President Donald Trump slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in late August.

The defence ministry said it signed letters of offer and acceptance (LOAs) with the US for sustainment support of the MH60R helicopter fleet through follow-on support and supply for five years at an approximate value of Rs 7,995 crore.

MH-60R, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corporation, is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state of the art avionics and sensors.

The LOAs were inked under the foreign military sales programme of the US. India had signed an agreement with the US for procurement of 24-MH 60Rs in February 2020. The MH60R Seahawk is a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter.