India, US sign 10-year defence pact to boost strategic ties

India and the United States have signed a landmark 10-year framework agreement to expand cooperation in the defence sector, marking a major step forward in their strategic partnership and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The pact was formalised during a meeting between defence minister Rajnath Singh and US defence secretary Peter Hegseth on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Confirming the development, Mr Singh described the talks as “fruitful,” stating that the framework would provide policy direction for the entire spectrum of the India-US defence relationship.

“We signed the 10-year ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership’. This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership,” he said in a post on X.

He added that the agreement signifies India’s growing role in regional security and reflects the nations’ shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. “Defence will remain a major pillar of our bilateral relations,” Mr Singh said.

Mr Hegseth echoed this sentiment, calling the framework a “cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence.” He noted, “We’re enhancing our coordination, information sharing, and technology cooperation. Our defence ties have never been stronger.”

The groundwork for the new framework was laid earlier this year during a phone conversation between Mr Singh and Mr Hegseth, where the decision was finalised. A Pentagon statement issued on 2 July confirmed the discussions, which focused on several key areas of bilateral defence cooperation.

The two sides discussed pending US defence sales to India and explored ways to deepen industrial collaboration under India’s Make in India initiative, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing. A major point of discussion was the delay in the delivery of GE Aerospace’s F404 engines, crucial for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), which has impacted Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)’s delivery schedule for the Indian Air Force.

Mr Singh also emphasised the early finalisation of a proposed agreement between HAL and GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India, a project expected to enhance indigenous defence production and reduce dependency on imports.