India seizes annually thousands of illicit firearms which are illegally trafficked from across our borders

India has said its security agencies annually seize thousands of illicit firearms, attributable to illegal trafficking from across our borders, despite a strong law-based framework in the country for controlling small arms and light weapons.

The continuing prevalence of illicit small arms and light weapons and their availability to terrorists, armed groups and other unauthorised recipients is a clear indicator that the implementation of the UN Programme of Action (UNPOA) requires further and more effective efforts, Sandeep Arya, Additional Secretary, Disarmament & International Security Affairs division (D&ISA), Ministry of External Affairs said.