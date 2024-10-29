India sends 30 tonnes of essential medical supplies to Palestine

India sent 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestine on Tuesday, 29 October, continuing its support to the war-affected region.

This is the second shipment carrying medical supplies, essential life-saving drugs, and anti-cancer medications for the people of Palestine.

"India's support to the people of Palestine continues. Extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine, India sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies comprising essential life-saving and anti-cancer drugs to Palestine," according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which announced the consignment on X.

On 22 October, India had already dispatched the first shipment to Palestine via the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).