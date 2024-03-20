India still among the world's unhappiest countries, finds World Happiness Report

India ranks 126 among 143 countries surveyed for the UN-sponsored World Happiness Report, released today on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness, observed annually on 20 March. This makes us one of the world's unhappiest countries, for the third year running.

The report is released every year by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and measures global happiness according to several parameters, both national and international.

India's rank of 126 this year (down one spot from 125 in 2023) is only marginally better than neighbours Sri Lanka at 128 and Bangladesh at 129, and well behind politically troubled Pakistan at 108 or northern neighbour Nepal at 93. Even war-torn Palestine and Ukraine rank at 103 and 105 respectively.

Finland remains the world's happiest country for the seventh straight year, with other Nordic countries keeping their places among the 10 most cheerful, with Denmark, Iceland and Sweden behind Finland.

Afghanistan, plagued by a series of humanitarian disasters since the hardline Taliban regained control of the country in 2020, stays at the bottom of the 143 countries surveyed.

For the first time since the report was published more than a decade ago, the United States and Germany are not among the 20 happiest nations, coming in at 23 and 24 respectively. Costa Rica and Kuwait enter the top 20 at 12 and 13, with the United Kingdom rounding off the top spots at 20th place.