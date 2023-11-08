Global Hunger Index: Evidence speaks louder than denial

Whatever the differences between fascist parties and movements may be, one element binds them all — the outright rejection of any evidence that contradicts the narrative they spin.

Hindutva at the helm in India is no exception. Its narrative presents India as the fastest growing economy in the world, where people have never had it so good. And if the facts collected by international agencies or even by the government’s own agencies reveal otherwise—why, then the facts must be wrong.

In keeping with the Führerprinzip or leadership principle, who dares contest what the leader has said? Reality is whatever Modi says it is. The rest is conspiracy. There is a fundamental difference between an outright rejection and a critique: critique is intellectually productive.

If the Hindutva elements in power critiqued the evidence, that would be a perfectly worthwhile activity — leading either to refinements in the method of collecting evidence, alternative interpretations of available evidence, or a redirecting of focus to other bodies of evidence. In short, true critique leads to deeper understanding.

Rejection without scrutiny, analysis and validation leads to a cul-de-sac. I illustrate though three instances of such rejections by the Modi government.

The first relates to the 2017-18 National Sample Survey on consumer expenditure. It may be recalled that this was designed and established in 1950 by the distinguished statistician, Prof PC Mahalanobis. Conducted once every five years, it was the largest regular periodic sample survey in the world which, despite limitations, provided invaluable material for generations of researchers in India and abroad.