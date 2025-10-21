India upgrades Kabul technical mission to embassy
After Taliban foreign minister’s visit, India reaffirms commitment to development and assistance without formal recognition of the regime
India on Tuesday, 21 October, formally upgraded its diplomatic presence in Kabul from a technical mission to the status of a full-fledged embassy of India in Afghanistan, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to deepen bilateral engagement with Kabul.
This decision follows the recent visit of Afghan foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi in early October, during which external affairs minister S. Jaishankar signalled India’s intention to enhance its diplomatic footprint in Afghanistan.
India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul following the Taliban takeover in August 2021. After a hiatus, India re-established a limited diplomatic presence in June 2022 by deploying a technical team headed by a mid-ranking diplomat.
The elevation of this mission to full embassy status communicates India’s resolve to engage more comprehensively with the Afghan side, including in development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives aligned with Afghan societal priorities.
The ministry of external affairs underscored that this move reflects India’s commitment to strengthening cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest without extending formal recognition to the Taliban regime.
The mission in Kabul will be headed by a chargé d'affaires, in keeping with this diplomatic nuance. This upgrade also aligns with India’s broader regional strategy to maintain engagement in Afghanistan amid geopolitical complexities, especially in light of strained relations with Pakistan and concerns over growing Chinese influence in the region.
During his visit from 9 to 15 October, Muttaqi conveyed unequivocal assurances that Afghanistan will not allow its territory to be used against India’s interests. He referred to Daesh as a regional threat and emphasised Afghanistan’s role on the frontline of combating terrorism. Furthermore, Muttaqi announced plans for reciprocal diplomatic representation by sending diplomats to India, signalling a thaw and gradual normalisation of ties.
This development supposedly marks a 'pragmatic' phase in India’s Afghanistan policy —balancing principled engagement with strategic necessity — aiming to safeguard India’s security interests while underpinning regional stability and reconstruction.
