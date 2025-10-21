India upgrades Kabul technical mission to embassy

India on Tuesday, 21 October, formally upgraded its diplomatic presence in Kabul from a technical mission to the status of a full-fledged embassy of India in Afghanistan, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to deepen bilateral engagement with Kabul.

This decision follows the recent visit of Afghan foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi in early October, during which external affairs minister S. Jaishankar signalled India’s intention to enhance its diplomatic footprint in Afghanistan.

India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul following the Taliban takeover in August 2021. After a hiatus, India re-established a limited diplomatic presence in June 2022 by deploying a technical team headed by a mid-ranking diplomat.

The elevation of this mission to full embassy status communicates India’s resolve to engage more comprehensively with the Afghan side, including in development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives aligned with Afghan societal priorities.