Unintentional, claims Taliban to criticism for keeping women journos out in Delhi

Amir Khan Muttaqi has been on the UN’s list of terrorists since 2001 and is believed to have been part of several attacks on Indian missions until 2021, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. India is yet to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan but nevertheless rolled out the red carpet for him this week.

The ministry of external affairs and the Government of India were also quick to claim that they had no role to play in keeping out women correspondents from the press conference addressed by Muttaqi at the Afghan embassy in Delhi on Friday, 10 October.

While Taliban’s regressive views on women are well known, what if the late Sushama Swaraj or any other woman had been foreign minister of India? Would the Taliban have refused to meet her or demanded that she first put on a hijab?

In an X post, The Hindu's diplomatic affairs editor Suhasini Haidar on Saturday attached a photograph of the meeting in Hyderabad House between Muttaqi and India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar. “Significantly...can see no women in any of the photographs at the Muttaqi-Jaishankar meeting at Hyderabad House either…,” she wrote.

Haidar's flagging the conspicuous absence of any woman at the meeting is significant since India does have a number of women diplomats who have worked in Kabul and in the Indian Technical Mission there.

What sources in the MEA did not say was whether it facilitated the Taliban in holding the press conference at the Afghan embassy, which is still under the control of diplomats appointed by the previous government of the ‘Republic of Afghanistan’, the flag of which continues to flutter at the main gate.