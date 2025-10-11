Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Afghan FM presser without women journalists

He added, “In our country, women have the right to equal participation in every space. Your silence in the face of such discrimination exposes the emptiness of your slogans on Nari Shakti.” The opposition leader’s remarks underscored a broader criticism that India’s messaging on women’s empowerment falls short when confronted with real instances of gender exclusion.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had questioned how the Central government could claim to champion women’s empowerment while allowing such an affront to female journalists.

In a pointed X post, she asked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please clarify your position on the removal of female journalists from the press conference of the representative of the Taliban on his visit to India. If your recognition of women's rights isn’t just convenient posturing from one election to the other, then how has this insult to some of India's most competent women been allowed in our country, a country whose women are its backbone and its pride?”

The Centre, however, distanced itself from the decision, asserting it had no role in the exclusion. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), invitations to the press event were sent by Afghanistan’s Consul General in Mumbai to select journalists based in Delhi. The Afghan Embassy’s premises, where the press conference took place, fall outside the jurisdiction of the Indian government, NDTV reported.

Despite the clarification, the incident has sparked a fierce debate over India’s commitment to gender equality and the credibility of its slogans on women’s empowerment. Leaders across the opposition have called on the government to uphold the rights and dignity of female journalists, asserting that symbolic proclamations of Nari Shakti must be backed by concrete action and advocacy.

With IANS inputs