'India will have competitive federalism with Centre-state jostling for investments'

From 'cooperative federalism', it is going to be largely 'competitive federalism' in India with the central and state governments competing for investments, states a S&P Global Ratings report.

"While competitive federalism will dominate, prospects for cooperative federalism still exist and will be pursued intermittently. International governments and businesses engaging with India will need political astuteness to navigate different layers of bureaucracy and stakeholder interests," the report notes.

According to S&P Global Ratings, India's realised -- and unrealised -- potential over the next decade will be a story about the successes and opportunities of its diverse states.

India's political and economic integrity has historically been based on "cooperative federalism", an approach that espouses mutually beneficial coordination between the center and state governments in solving problems and unlocking capabilities.