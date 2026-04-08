India withdraws bid to host COP33 climate summit in 2028

India has pulled back its offer to host the United Nations’ annual climate summit, COP33, in 2028, a move that introduces fresh uncertainty over the venue for the high-profile negotiations.

The proposal had originally been put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023. However, officials have now informed other countries that the bid is being withdrawn after a review of the country’s commitments for 2028.

According to reports in The Hindu and Climate Change News, no detailed explanation has been made public, and the government has yet to formally announce the decision.

The development leaves the host country for COP33 undecided. The summit will follow COP31, scheduled to be co-hosted by Türkiye and Australia, and COP32, which is set to take place in Ethiopia.

Interest in hosting the 2028 summit has been signalled in South Korea, where President Lee Jae Myung had earlier expressed support for bringing the talks to the country. Regional authorities, including those in Jeollanam-do province, have also reportedly campaigned for the opportunity.