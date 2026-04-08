India withdraws bid to host COP33 climate summit in 2028
Decision creates uncertainty over venue as global climate talks rotate across UN regional groups
India has pulled back its offer to host the United Nations’ annual climate summit, COP33, in 2028, a move that introduces fresh uncertainty over the venue for the high-profile negotiations.
The proposal had originally been put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023. However, officials have now informed other countries that the bid is being withdrawn after a review of the country’s commitments for 2028.
According to reports in The Hindu and Climate Change News, no detailed explanation has been made public, and the government has yet to formally announce the decision.
The development leaves the host country for COP33 undecided. The summit will follow COP31, scheduled to be co-hosted by Türkiye and Australia, and COP32, which is set to take place in Ethiopia.
Interest in hosting the 2028 summit has been signalled in South Korea, where President Lee Jae Myung had earlier expressed support for bringing the talks to the country. Regional authorities, including those in Jeollanam-do province, have also reportedly campaigned for the opportunity.
However, officials in Seoul have clarified that no formal bid has been submitted at the national level. They noted that while local administrations may promote such initiatives for economic or tourism benefits, these do not necessarily reflect central government policy.
Authorities also indicated that hosting the G20 Summit in 2028 could limit the country’s capacity to take on another major global event requiring significant financial and logistical resources.
The annual Conference of the Parties (COP) rotates among the United Nations’ five regional groupings. This year’s COP31 will be held under the Western Europe and Others Group, while COP32 will be hosted by a member of the African Group.
With India stepping aside and no confirmed alternative host, the process to determine the venue for COP33 is now expected to draw increased attention in the coming months.
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