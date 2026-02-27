Protest in elite spaces does not tarnish India’s image

The recent shirtless protest by leaders of the Indian Youth Congress at an AI summit has triggered sharp reactions from the ruling party and unease even within sections of the opposition.

The BJP dismissed the act as theatrical, inappropriate and damaging to India’s global image. Such criticism, however, misunderstands both the nature of protest and the functioning of a democratic opposition.

A country’s international standing is not built on the absence of dissent. It is shaped by the strength of its institutions, the credibility of its governance, living standards, academic integrity, and indicators such as press freedom.

Protests, by definition, cannot be confined to basements. They must be visible to be meaningful.

The choice of a high-profile AI summit was therefore deliberate. It represented a space where questions of governance, transparency and technological ambition intersect with power.

Across the world, demonstrations frequently accompany global gatherings — from the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum in Davos to protests around major cultural platforms like the Academy Awards.

These events have not lost prestige because dissent appeared at their doorstep; rather, they underscore that open societies permit disagreement even within elite spaces.

One of the issues raised by the protesters concerned allegations of exaggerated technological claims linked to Galgotias University. When educational institutions are perceived to misrepresent achievements for prestige, questioning those claims becomes a legitimate democratic act by the opposition party.

Academic credibility and intellectual property integrity are central to India’s ambition of becoming a knowledge economy. It is the erosion of these standards — not public questioning — that risks reputational damage.

Grand showcases of technological progress lose credibility when they are not matched by transparency, coordination and inclusivity. In such contexts, protest becomes a political act highlighting that gap.